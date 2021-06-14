It’s about time: Waterford opens Ireland’s first horological museum

Ireland’s first horological museum has officially opened its doors just in time for tourist season in the country’s oldest city.

Waterford’s Irish Museum of Time houses a collection of Irish watches and clocks in a former neo-Gothic style Methodist church, making it the fifth attraction in the Waterford Treasures suite of museums.

Visitors can enjoy their time at the museum with a self-guided experience with interactive displays showcasing the story of the museum’s significant pieces.

The new museum at Greyfriars in Waterford's Viking Triangle will host more than 600 items set out across two floors, made possible by the donation of personal collections from the museum's benefactors including David Boles, Colman Curran, and Elizabeth Clooney.

Mr Boles and Mr Curran, both hailing from Dublin, are two of the most prolific and long-standing horologists who have donated their timepieces to the museum.

Speaking at the launch Mr Boles said: “I have been collecting old Irish clocks and watches since I was 15, driven by the fact that the technological genius of their makers was not at all appreciated in Ireland and indeed was always undervalued.

It is a real joy to know that these collections will be kept together and appreciated by visitors to Waterford.

Mr Colman said he was extremely proud to be able to share his lifelong collection and also to see his dream become a reality.

“I’m very proud to witness the official opening of a museum dedicated to Ireland’s horological heritage and to see my own lifelong collection form part of this wonderful new offering for people to explore,” Mr Colman said.

“The museum is not only a collection of clocks and watches but also a place to discover the story and the science of time.

“It is great to see our dream of a national horology museum become a reality.”

The Irish Museum of Time is located in the heart of the Viking Triangle in Waterford and is housed in a former neo-Gothic style Methodist church built in the 1880s. Picture: Patrick Browne

Waterford Treasures museum director Eamonn McEneaney says the museum displays “the finest collection of Irish timepieces in the world”.

“Waterford Treasures is proud to celebrate the incredible skills of the virtuoso craftsmen who, since the seventeenth century, created timepieces of remarkable beauty and technological genius,” Mr McEneaney said.

The collection also features international pieces hailing from countries such as Switzerland, England, Germany, France, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, USA, Canada, Russia and more.

The oldest exhibit on display dates back to 1551.

The Mayor of Waterford, Cllr Damien Geoghegan, has said the state-of-the-art museum is a “marvelous addition” to Waterford’s cultural offering.

Malcolm Noonan, the Minister for Heritage, said: "The museum celebrates the work of craftsmen at the forefront of technology from all over the island of Ireland over the last 300 years.

“In their day timepieces were the equivalent of today’s computers and the creativity of their makers could be a source of inspiration for our tech-savvy young people."