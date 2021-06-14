Man sustains broken shinbone after being assaulted by youths in Cork 

It is one of three separate public order incidents being investigated by gardaí.
Cork University Hospital (CUH). Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 11:50
Greg Murphy

Three people were treated in hospital after three separate public order incidents in Cork city early yesterday.

A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with a suspected broken shinbone after an assault at The Lough at around 2.30am on Sunday.

It is understood a number of youths were involved in the incident.

In a separate incident an hour earlier, a man in his 20s was assaulted by a group of between ten and 15 males in the Gillabbey Street area.

According to reports the man was punched in the face and kicked in the head. He was also taken to CUH to be treated for his injuries.

Meanwhile, following an incident on Dyke Parade involving two groups of people, a man was taken to hospital with a mouth injury.

Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred on Dyke Parade at around 1.30am on Sunday.

It is believed a group of males attacked a teenager who received several non-life-threatening injuries over the course of the assault.

He was taken to hospital following the incident.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made in relation to any of the three incidents, but investigations are ongoing.

