Cyclist critical after Dublin city hit and run

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a hit and run incident that left a cyclist with serious injuries.
Shortly after 9pm on Sunday evening, a 20-year-old man was struck by a car whilst cycling on Sheriff Street Upper.
The man was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he is believed to be in critical condition.
The driver failed to remain at the scene, and a car was found abandoned a short distance away on Guild Street which has been removed for a forensic examination.
Gardaí are appealing for the driver of the car to come forward, as well as anyone who might have witnessed the incident.
They are also asking for members of the public who may have dashcam footage from the scene to make it available to investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.