Demolition of Limerick's Curragower House leaves community 'saddened'

People in Limerick feel "robbed" of a chance to say goodbye to a cherished Georgian landmark of the city after it was demolished despite a lengthy campaign to save the building.

Curragower House, a historic red brick building, was razed in the early hours of Saturday morning after a previous demolition was postponed in January.

The iconic house has stood on the banks of the Shannon since its construction in the late eighteenth century and was a much-valued feature of the city's heritage according to local councillor, Elisa O'Donovan.

Although expected, the timing of the demolition has left many in the community at a loss for the city's history.

"People are really saddened. I walked by it a couple of times yesterday and people stopped to chat to me," said Ms O'Donovan.

People are really proud of their heritage. People come to live in Limerick because they love the Georgian heritage. They love the riverside.

"And the riverside is so unique. We're so proud of our history around the river. And I think everyone thinks it was a backwards step yesterday," she said.

Campaigners had lobbied continuously for the house's protection since plans to construct a new modern apartment block in its place were first announced in 2018.

Several groups, including An Taisce, had suggested that the existing structure and facade of the house should be maintained and used in any future developments on the site.

Architecturally significant

An Taisce had wanted the building to be given protected status. It is also understood that the Limerick Chapter Of the Irish Georgian Society had written to the local authority asking for the building to be restored rather than destroyed. The Society said the building was "architecturally significant".

"What a lot of people said is that they wished they could have said goodbye to it. And I know that seems a bit strange but it's been part of our lives for so long," said Ms O'Donovan, " For it to be demolished in the early morning, dead of the night, [..] I think people felt robbed of a goodbye."

It was a sad day for Limerick. It's unbelievable to me this happened.

Michelle Hayes of the Environmental Trust Ireland, who is a local solicitor as well as the former chair of An Taisce in Limerick, had lodged six separate submissions to An Bord Pleanála to have the building saved.

Ms Hayes said An Bord Pleanála inspector had agreed with her submissions, but that their report was later overruled.

The building had been scheduled for demolition on January 11 of this year, but it was then pushed back.

In a tweet posted Saturday evening, Ms Hayes said the decision to demolish Curragower House was “a complete travesty” and an enormous loss to “the historic, visual, cultural and architectural heritage of Limerick city.”

“It is Limerick’s loss it is now gone forever,” she said.