Dr Glynn appeals for Covid compliance in Limerick as good weather is forecast 

The deputy chief medical officer is appealing to people in Co Limerick to adhere to public health measures this weekend.

Dr Ronan Glynn said the incidence of the virus in the county remains very high — at 879 cases over the past fortnight.

He said there has been a concerted effort by everyone to stem the rise in Covid cases in Limerick but that it is very important people continue to follow public health guidelines.

This includes meeting outdoors, avoiding crowds and coming forward for testing if anyone experiences any symptoms.

Dr Glynn said following the public health advice along with the high uptake of the Covid vaccines is a cause of "great hope".

Limerick has experienced one of the highest rises in Covid cases in recent weeks linked to indoor socialising causing the closure of schools and businesses according to public health officials in the Mid-West.

The rising cases could also pose a delay in the reopening of indoor hospitality as health officials continue to monitor the high numbers of Covid-19 cases in the region.

Temperatures could hit as high as 26 degrees in some parts of the country with Sunday set to be the hottest day of the year. Picture Denis Minihane.

The deputy chief medical officer's appeal comes as the weather is set to sizzle this weekend.

Temperatures could hit as high as 26 degrees in some parts of the country with Sunday set to be the hottest day of the year according to the head of forecasting with Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack.

"It is going to be a very, very nice weekend. The highest temperatures will be over the midlands and east and our station in Phoenix Park with our lovely president," said Ms Cusack.

"It could well be our hottest day on the year so far on Sunday, reaching maybe over 26 degrees."

Today it will be cloudy at first but this will disperse as the day goes on leading to sunshine and temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees.

The best of the sunshine will be found in the east and the south and will be cooler along Atlantic coastal areas.

Munster, Leinster and east Ulster can expect the highest temperatures as the sun beats down on the country on Sunday.

Here, there will be high temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees while in western counties is will be cloudier with highs of 16 to 21 degrees.