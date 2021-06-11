Sunny Sunday: Temperatures could hit 26 degrees this weekend

Get out the SPF because temperatures could hit as high as 26 degrees this weekend.

Head of forecasting with Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack says Sunday will likely be the hottest day of the year.

"It is going to be a very, very nice weekend. The highest temperatures will be over the midlands and east and our station in Phoenix Park with our lovely president," said Ms Cusack.

"It could well be our hottest day on the year so far on Sunday, reaching maybe over 26 degrees."

Today, people can expect a bright and sunny day that is largely dry but with a few isolated showers likely in the northwest.

It will be cooler than recent days with light winds and temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cloudy at first but this will disperse as the day goes on leading to sunshine and temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees.

The best of the sunshine will be found in the east and the south and will be cooler along Atlantic coastal areas.

Munster, Leinster and east Ulster can expect the highest temperatures as the sun beats down on the country on Sunday.

Here, there will be high temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees while in western counties is will be cloudier with highs of 16 to 21 degrees.

People should make the most of the sunny weather as showery rain will spread eastwards across the country on Sunday night.

Overall, cooler weather and some rain will arrive next week.