Care centre in Cork cancels appointments due to flood

The other buildings on the St Mary’s Health Campus are not affected by the issue
St. Mary’s primary care centre provides mental health services, GP practices, and other services including occupational and speech and language therapy and school-aged immunisation. File picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 12:57
Shauna Bowers

A care centre on the northside of Cork City has had to cancel all appointments for the rest of Friday as a result of a flood.

St Mary’s primary care centre, located on Baker’s Road, Gurranabraher, has had to suspend all services at the facility. 

The other buildings on the St Mary’s Health Campus are not affected by the issue.

“There has been a flood on site at St Mary’s Health Campus and this has affected all of the electrics and safety systems,” the spokeswoman said.

“Teams are on site and they are actively looking and working to recommence services as soon as possible."

It is unclear when services will resume, as the teams are actively looking at the source of the flood and examining the extent of the damage.

The centre provides mental health services, GP practices, and other services including occupational and speech and language therapy and school-aged immunisation.

In a statement, the HSE said: “All services at the centre are suspended. Appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

“This applies to HSE services and to GP practices. This is due to a building issue which we are working to remedy as quickly as possible.”

