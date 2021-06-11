One of world's 'most versatile' jets in Cork for private viewings

Pilatus PC-24 demonstrator aircraft being showcased by Irish distributor  costs €7m-plus
One of world's 'most versatile' jets in Cork for private viewings

The PC-24 demonstrator aircraft which will be showcased to prospective clients in Cork over the coming days. (Twitter: Cork Airport)

Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 09:24
Eoin English

One of the world’s most versatile private jets has landed at Cork Airport for a series of “private demonstration appointments”.

The Pilatus PC-24 demonstrator jet, made by Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus, jetted in from Stans in Switzerland earlier to be showcased by its Irish distributor, Oriens Aviation, to prospective clients over the coming days.

They will need deep pockets — each new jet costs a cool €7m or €8m and you’ll need at least another €1m a year to cover operational costs.

The PC-24, which can carry up to 10 passengers on comfy seats designed in collaboration with the BWM Designworks, cruising at speeds of up to 815kms an hour with a maximum range of 3,700kms, has been built to take off from paved and unpaved runways as short as 2,930 feet, or 893m. It only needs 724m to land.

This ability to operate from short runways means the aircraft can operate from almost 20,000 additional airports worldwide — almost twice as many airports compared to other business jets.

This versatility meant that Pilatus had to invent a new category for the aircraft type — they call it the ‘super versatile jet’.

Pilatus also boasts that the aircraft is the first business jet with a standard full-sized cargo door — which is handy for storing your bulky luggage, skis, golf clubs, or depending on the cabin configuration, even two motorbikes.

Plush interior

Its plush interior can be delivered in one of six colours - each one named after a well-known ski resort, like St Moritz, Zermatt or Aspen. The various colours were inspired by the shades of nature found at each location.

The aircraft features touchscreen controls and screens on its state-of-the-art flight deck and has been certified for single-pilot operation.

Since its first PC-24 customer handover in 2018, Pilatus has delivered more than 100 of these aircraft to customers around the world, for use by private, corporate and charter customers involved in executive transport, special missions and medevac operations.

The government took delivery last September of three Pilatus PC-12 NG Spectre single-engine turboprop aircraft for the Defence Forces, representing an investment of some €43m, which brought its fleet of such aircraft to four.

They are operated by 104 Squadron, as part of No 1 Operations Wing, and they have been used across Europe and North Africa providing support to the HSE, particularly in the last year, but also to the gardaí and the wider Defence Forces.

The Air Corps operates eight Pilatus PC-9M single-engine prop aircraft as their main pilot training aircraft. It also operates a Learjet 45 — the government jet — which entered service in 2004.

Read More

Sharp increase in arrivals as 21,000 people flew into Dublin Airport last week

More in this section

Scientists uncover the mystery of Cork lake's disappearing marine sponges Scientists uncover the mystery of Cork lake's disappearing marine sponges
Garda stock Gardaí investigating after body of man found at Corbally Baths in Limerick 
Limerick risks delayed reopening of indoor hospitality, warns health official Limerick risks delayed reopening of indoor hospitality, warns health official
pilatus pc-24oriens aviationair corps
One of world's 'most versatile' jets in Cork for private viewings

Tributes paid to popular Cork priest who died following short illness

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

  • 7
  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 35
  • 40
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices