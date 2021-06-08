An Garda suíocháin' – 'Chatting bench' for gardaí and public launched in Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary have launched a new initiative to help members of the public to get more familiar with their local garda.

The new Garda "chatting bench" in Roscrea will give people the opportunity to sit down and talk to a garda officer at an allotted time each week.

Gardaí say anyone who has a question for a member of An Garda Síochána can sit on the bench and have a chat.

They say the talks with officers don’t necessarily have to be about 'Garda-related' issues, but if a member of the public feels uncomfortable going to a Garda station, the bench can be treated as a "safe place to discuss any issues of concern".

The initiative was officially launched in the town last Friday.

Garda Superintendent Eddie Golden said the idea for the Roscrea bench was proposed on the back of other “chatting benches” already in place elsewhere around the country.

Local councillors Noel Coonan and Shane Lee were among those to welcome the plan.

"For some people, a little bit of interaction can address loneliness and isolation,” the councillors said.

The Roscrea chatting bench, which was donated by Coláiste Pobail, is the first in the county but gardaí say their aim is to eventually expand the idea throughout the Tipperary division.

To begin with, the bench will be moved around Roscrea each week, with the times and locations posted on the Garda Síochána Tipperary Facebook page.

The bench will be open for one hour at a time in each location.

"We hope that this we be a place where we can all have a little chat and a laugh whilst getting to know each other a little bit better,” Supt Golden added.