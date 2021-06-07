'You don't expect it to happen here': Three-month-old baby killed in dog attack

A baby girl has died in the early hours of this morning after a dog attack in Clashmore in Co Waterford leaving the small village in shock and despair.

Two members of An Garda Síochána stood outside the sealed off green terraced house just off the Main Street in Clashmore all morning while locals expressed their dismay at the death of a baby in such tragic circumstances.

Pat Flavin said that the family would be in the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the area.

"You hear this kind of thing on television but you don't expect it to happen here.

"There are about 1800 people in this area. It is a small place. Everyone will support them and do what they can for them," he said.

The child was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

"A lot of tragedy"

Mr Flavin said it had been a tragic time for the wider community with five young teenagers being injured in a crash on the R633 Bog Road some 3km West of Youghal Strand last December.

"We have had a lot of tragedy. Now this. There was also a murder in the Decies Bar (in the village) many, many years ago."

Elsewhere, a young mother whose kids were playing in the play area near Raheen Quay Walk in Clashmore shook her head in sorrow when head when asked about the tragedy.

"I don't really want to say anything as I live near it l. I wouldn't know what to say to you.

"I heard first thing and I couldn't even speak for a while because I have small kids myself and you know we all always worry about our small kids and the things that could happen," she said.

Village to rally

A woman who has lived in Clashmore for a few years said that she did not know the family personally but that she was confident that the village would rally around them.

The scene has been preserved for examination.

"There will no doubt be a guard of honour (for the funeral). We have done that for everybody and there have been a few deaths during Covid.

"It was done for a lady who died of breast cancer and for an older man. People will do what they can,” she said.

A woman, who would only be identified as a "mother of five" said that the parish was numb at the news.

"I am out for my walk and its on my mind. I don't know them but I will say a prayer for them."

Investigation underway

It is understood the baby was attacked by the dog in her cot at around 2am.

The mother of the child is in her 20s and moved to the area relatively recently.

The father of the child is in his 30s and originally from Youghal, Co Cork.

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination and the Garda Technical Bureau are travelling from Dublin to complete same.

Parademics and gardaí treated the baby at the scene in the early hours of this morning before rushing the infant to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The three-month-old baby was later pronounced dead at the hospital at around 3.00 am.

Gardaí from Dungarvan, Co Waterford have begun an investigation into the incident.

A postmortem examination is due to be carried out today and it is understood that a file will be sent to the Coroners' Court and an inquest will be held in due course.

In a statement issued confirming the death of the infant, gardaí said "all the circumstances" of the incident are under investigation.

Fr Milo Guiry of Ardmore, whose parish encompasses the village of Clashmore, said that it was a "terrible tragedy."

"We will keep the family in our prayers. Every support will be offered to them. It is terrible, terrible news."

Waterford Fine Gael Councillor, Pat Nugent, who is a native of Clashmore, said the tragedy had occurred just hours after what had been a fantastic day of festivities in the village.

"This is the last thing you would expect to wake up to on a bank holiday morning. We had such a lovely day in the village of Clashmore yesterday.

"We had a cancer appeal and the GAA club was involved in it and we had vintage cars and a tractor run. People were out walking. It was back to a bit of normality.

"The family aren’t very well known because they are renting and new to the area," he said.

"We had a lovely mass yesterday morning. Little did we know that a tragedy would occur within 24 hours."