Cork girl, 6, slices leg open on BBQ discarded on beach

A Cork mother has pleaded with people to bring rubbish with them when they leave the beach after her daughter sliced her leg open on a disposable barbecue someone left behind.

With sunny weather expected over the bank holiday and people flocking to the coasts, April wanted to share her family's experience and remind people how important it is not to leave dangerous objects lying on the ground.

April went out for the day to White Bay beach with her husband, her two daughters, her niece and their dog.

They had only just arrived when six-year-old Hannah stepped on a wire metal sheet that had been used by someone for a barbecue.

When she stepped on it, it sprung up and sliced open the back of her leg.

April said when she looked at the gash on her daughter's leg she almost got sick.

They ran to the car and headed straight to South Doc who then directed them immediately to Cork University Hospital A&E.

"At this stage, my jeans and coat were covered in blood, my husband's jeans and coat were covered in blood," said April.

"My niece and my daughter were in the back, crying and terrified. It was just a terrifying experience."

Doctors were initially worried about the blood supply to Hannah's foot but after getting 12 stitches, April said the young girl is doing well.

Hannah was lucky that there was no muscle or tissue damage to her leg.

Speaking to 96FM's Opinion Line, April said she was sharing their terrifying ordeal to highlight the importance of being responsible and taking home all of your belongings and rubbish when you are leaving the beach.

"We shouldn't have to be checking to see what is there because it shouldn't be there in the first place," said April.

Coillte are warning people this weekend not to barbecue or light campfires when visiting scenic areas.

A status yellow fire warning is in place until September and with warmer weather on the way, the public are being asked to act responsibly.