Woman in critical condition after Cork stabbing

A woman has been seriously injured after being stabbed during an incident at a house in Innishannon, Co Cork at approximately 2pm.
It’s believed the woman, who is in her 60s, suffered a number of stab wounds to her body and arms.
The alarm was raised after the victim was found by a relative.
Gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene.
The woman was transported to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and is now in critical condition.
A man in his early 30s and who it’s believed is known to the stabbing victim was arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station.
The house where the stabbing occurred has been sealed off for a forensic examination.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in connection with this assault to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.