Woman in critical condition after Cork stabbing

The alarm was raised after the victim was found by a relative. 
Woman in critical condition after Cork stabbing

The woman is receiving treatment in COrk University Hospital and is in critical condition. Picture: Larry Cummings

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 21:03
Eoin English

A woman has been seriously injured after being stabbed during an incident at a house in Innishannon, Co Cork at approximately 2pm. 

It’s believed the woman, who is in her 60s, suffered a number of stab wounds to her body and arms.

The alarm was raised after the victim was found by a relative. 

The house has been sealed off for forensic examination. File picture.
The house has been sealed off for forensic examination. File picture.

Gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene. 

The woman was transported to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and is now in critical condition. 

A man in his early 30s and who it’s believed is known to the stabbing victim was arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station.

The house where the stabbing occurred has been sealed off for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in connection with this assault to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Limerick Covid outbreak: Cases close schools and businesses but no lockdown decision made

More in this section

Councils scramble to prepare for weekend crowds  Councils scramble to prepare for weekend crowds 
Planners advise Tyndall to 'reconsider' demolition of former Cork Distillers plant Planners advise Tyndall to 'reconsider' demolition of former Cork Distillers plant
Cork home up for raffle sale at just €23 a ticket Cork home up for raffle sale at just €23 a ticket
Garda stock

Gardaí arrest man and seize cannabis, cocaine tablets worth €124,500 in Tipperary

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 40
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices