Cork home up for raffle sale at just €23 a ticket

A Cork couple have decided to sell their home but they have chosen a less than conventional method.

At just €23 a ticket, Anne Marie and Jason Flannagan said their "home has been full of love and forever lasting memories but for us it is time to move on with our little family". The couple said the unusual Covid times influenced their decision to raffle their home online as they did not feel comfortable with in-person viewings.

"Not only could we sell our home in a safe way but we could also change someones life forever," the couple said.

Located in the seaside village of Whitegate in East Cork, the three-bedroom home is in a quiet estate with five other homes.

The property features panoramic sea views across Whitegate bay and has a newly built deck in the back garden.

"With the housing crisis we have at the moment if we could make someone's dream come true then it will be worth all the hard work," the couple said.

Hosted on the Raffall platform, if the couple does not reach their target price for their home with tickets sold, the draw will still take place and the winner will receive 75% of the ticket revenue as compensation, as per the website's competition terms.

More information about the draw is available at Raffall as well as details about the Whitegate home.