CUH still relying on paper records three weeks after HSE cyberattack

The impact of the HSE cyberattack on Cork University Hospital was laid bare at a briefing today which showed how cancer care was severely affected and that it is still relying on paper records.

The HSE was hit by a ransomware attack last month which caused severe damage to the health services IT systems.

It said that health care services continue to be “serenely impacted” due to the cyberattack.

“Significant delays are present across all healthcare services,” the HSE said, adding:

“Patient and service user fear and frustration related to uncertainty and delays is increasing as the incident progresses”.

In slides shown at a HSE briefing, the service highlighted how the CUH was still being affected 21 days later.

It said that cancer care at the hospital continues to be impacted with radiotherapy treatment having resumed but being limited.

No new radiotherapy treatment has commenced in the past three weeks, while capacity for treatment has decreased.

“Normal activity for CUH is 160 patients each week with radiotherapy,” the HSE said.

“Currently, capability does not allow for this and arrangements are now in place with private providers with 90 patents being treated this week.”

Oncology images haven’t been available for the past two weeks, while histopathology – the diagnosis and study of diseases of the tissues – is running at 35% to 45%.

The HSE revealed that cancer multi-disciplinary teams (MDTs) are limited in their capabilities to treat cancer patients.

“Over the past 2-3 weeks, cancer multi-disciplinary team meetings have continued where radiology, laboratory, histopathology and cytology results were available.

“However, due to delays in processing and reporting essential radiology and laboratory, the MDTs are limited in their capabilities to treat cancer patients going forward.”

Paper records

The HSE said that paper records had to be generated for all 260 patients who attended the hospital's emergency department on Wednesday, as the Patient Management System was not functioning.

The attack has also left the hospital facing continued delays.

“All patients history, laboratory tests and radiology was manually inputted, resulting in long delays.”

The HSE said that “one workstation was available in the ED for access to radiology imaging, resulting in delays”.

It added: Laboratories are functioning but remain paper-based, resulting in delays in decision-making. For example, if you attended ED in CUH yesterday with chest pain, your initial blood sample would have taken 10 hours.

“The normal turnaround for this test is 2 hours.”

The HSE said that scheduled care at the hospital has continued at 60% to 70% capacity “with a focus on time critical cases”.

“However, where there is a requirement to have recent laboratory, pathology and radiology imaging, these cases have been deferred.”

Meanwhile, the decryption of HSE user devices is ongoing.

It said that 21% of devices have been decrypted so far while 114 servers are queued for decryption.