Juvenile arrested over ‘money mule’ offences in Cork

A juvenile has been arrested in relation to possible ‘money mule’ offences in Co Cork, gardaí said.
The youth was arrested in Fermoy as part of an ongoing investigation into possible money laundering.
Gardaí said in a statement: “It is alleged that the juvenile allowed their bank account be used for fraudulent means where an invoice re-direct fraud had occurred and over €12,000 was transferred to this youth's account.”
The youth was arrested on May 30 and was detained at a garda station in West Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
They were later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.