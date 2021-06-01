Rail stations for Blackpool, Tivoli and Blarney in €185m Cork rail upgrade

A €185m upgrade to Cork city's railways is part of the Government's €1 billion recovery plan.

The money will be spent in upgrading the lines on the north of Kent Station, allowing for the construction of long-mooted stations at Blackpool, Tivoli and Blarney.

In total, €524 million of the plan to guide the economy through the Covid-19 recovery will go on transport, the Government announced. This will see €185 million go towards the metropolitan commuter rail line in Cork.

A billion euro investment in our shared future. Half the fund secured for Green recovery projects including a commuter rail corridor in Cork for transport-led housing development.

Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said that the announcement was welcome and represented a "real shift" for the city.

"The concentration of this money on Cork shows a real commitment to deliver in the city and commuter area.

This is big money that will enable commuter rail all the way from Mallow to Midleton and Cobh, laying the groundwork for new stops at Blarney, Blackpool and Tivoli.

"It continues a real shift of investment to the north side of the city too. We can see that new energy around the North Docks already, in the plans for MacCurtain Street, works starting for a commuter cycle network all the way from the city to Little Island and Glanmire, and route planning for the Northern Distributor Road, which will have sustainable and public transport built-in."