28 Covid outbreaks in Limerick associated with workplaces

Two weeks on from the re-opening of many businesses, 28 workplaces in Limerick are being investigated in relation to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Public Health Mid-West has reported the workplaces are thought to be associated with a total of 53 cases.

The number of cases associated with workplaces has increased by 22 in just 24 hours.

From these cases, 156 close contacts have been identified in the region.

The outbreaks, which have occurred over the past two weeks, have been linked to small retailers, hair salons, beauticians, offices and factories.

Employers and staff members are reminded to follow public health guidelines at all times including social distancing and mask wearing.

Every workplace should have a strong Covid-19 prevention policy which should be clearly communicated to staff and employers should ensure there is good ventilation in 'shared air' spaces.

People are also being reminded to be vigilant when it comes to symptoms and where there is any doubt or cause for concern, they should not attend work and should immediately go for a Covid test.

In Limerick, there are walk-in test centres on Ballysimon Road (Mon-Fri, 8am-4pm) and at St Joseph's Hospital (until June 2, 11am-6.15pm).