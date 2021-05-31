Nearly 200 Covid-19 cases recorded in Limerick over the weekend

Limerick has seen the sharpest increase of Covid-19 cases since before the onset of the third wave in December, with nearly 200 cases recorded over the weekend.

It comes as Leaving Certificate students are warned that confirmed cases or close contacts will be at risk of missing exams, which are due to start in the coming weeks.

This is according to the Department of Public Health Mid-West, who said that in Limerick there were 90 cases on Friday, 53 cases on Saturday, and 59 cases on Sunday. In total, between May 16 and May 30, the department recorded over 680 cases.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, thanked the people for availing of the walk-in test clinics made available.

“While the figures are of serious concern as we face increasing pressure amid the cyber attack, I am hopeful that a strong community response of availing of walk-in testing, and being extra cautious with Public Health guidelines, will put us in a more secure position in the coming weeks,” Dr Mannix said.

“I would also like to appeal to the public to be considerate of students who are preparing for Leaving Cert exams next week. Unfortunately, any student who is a new confirmed case or a new close contact will be at risk of missing exams,” she added.

The department gave a number of reasons for this spike of cases. This includes house parties, family gatherings and events, a lack of proper infection prevention practices at work, and outbreaks that have been linked to creches, primary schools and secondary schools.

The vast majority of the school or creche outbreaks are linked to high incidence rates in their respective communities, the department has said.

“We are aware that some children are attending school while infectious with mild symptoms,” a spokesperson for the department has said.

In response, the Department of Public Health Mid-West is encouraging people in Limerick who have symptoms, and have concerns to get tested.

There are Covid-19 testing clinics located at St Joseph’s Health Campus, Mulgrave Street and at Unit 6D Eastpoint Business Park, Ballysimon Road.