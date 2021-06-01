Cork woman loses €14k after clicking on text message she believed was from her bank

Gardaí have revealed that a woman in north Cork has lost €14,000 from her bank account in one of the latest rounds of text message scams.

The large sum was stolen when the woman followed instructions on a text message she believed was from her bank.

Gardaí are asking people to spread the word about preventing fraud as people are falling victim to these kinds of scams on a daily basis.

They are asking people to be aware of messages pretending to be from people's banks, gardaí, social welfare and delivery companies after a number of high-value thefts were reported in May.

One man received a message claiming that his bank account was going to be suspended unless he followed instructions in the message. More than €3,000 was stolen from his account.

Another woman was relieved of almost €3,500 after receiving a phone call claiming to be from her broadband service, asking her to download an application on her laptop. When she entered her card details, four transactions were made from her bank account.

Garda Inspector Ann Marie Twomey said that whilst their methods change, the end goal of a scammer is always the same - "they want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money."

Inspector Twomey said even if they have your name and some other details, you should never give out information about yourself over the phone, text or email.

"Do not click any links they send you, download an app or call the number they contact you from or that is stated in their email."

In a statement, gardaí have revealed a number of scams currently in operation throughout the country.

These include:

A phone call from a number similar to the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666-111) looking personal details so they can investigate fraud activity or crimes;

A person (or automated service) claiming there is a warrant out for your arrest, outstanding fines, or your DNA has been found at the scene of a crime, asking you to make a payment to prevent further action,

Phone calls or messages from scammers claiming to be an official with the Department of Social Protection advising you that your PPS number has been compromised,

Calls, emails or correspondence from a sports club, advising you of a change to their banking details and requesting new payment information.

Inspector Twomey added: "We need everyone to spread the word, people of all ages and all walks of life are falling victim to fraud on a daily basis."

Gardaí are advising anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of fraudulent messages or call to contact their local garda station and make a report.