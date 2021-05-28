North Kerry residents appeal asphalt plant decision

It is the second time that Ballyegan residents have appealed the decision by Kerry County Council to grant permission for the asphalt facility by Roadstone 
Kerry County Council granted planning permission to Roadstone for a new asphalt facility in Ballyegan, around 4km north-west of Castleisland. File picture: Domnick Walsh Photography

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 20:40
Sean McCarthaigh

Plans for a new asphalt plant in north Kerry by the country’s largest building materials firm have to be put on hold following objections from local residents.

It is the second time in two years that people living in Ballyegan, around 4km north-west of Castleisland, have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against a decision by Kerry County Council to grant planning permission for a new asphalt facility by Roadstone.

A similar plant was refused permission by the board in March 2020 due to concerns about traffic safety and its negative impact on nearby homes in terms of noise and general disturbance.

The proposed plant is due to be located at the site of an existing quarry which has not been in use since 2011.

Roadstone, a division of the CRH group, plans to develop the new facility on the site which had housed two older asphalt plants at various stages in the past. 

The development proposes to facilitate the use of recycled asphalt products to produce road surfacing materials.

The company has said the plant will produce 120,000 tonnes of asphalt each year which it claims is necessary to facilitate road infrastructure projects in the region.

Roadstone claims the latest plans are different from its previous application in that it is not now intended to supply raw materials from the existing quarry.

It is also no longer seeking planning permission to operate outside of standard operating hours.

Roadstone had previously sought permission to operate the asphalt plant for up to 40 days per annum outside its requested operating hours of 6am to 7pm on Monday to Saturday to facilitate road works being undertaken at night and at weekends.

Under the latest plans, it proposes to operate 6am-7pm on Monday to Friday and 6am to 2pm on Saturdays with work between 6am and 7am limited to start up operations.

Among the opponents of Roadstone’s plans are the Ballyegan Community Protection Group which claims the project will have serious environmental, economic and health impacts.

The group claims the asphalt plant is in an inappropriate location and will be visually obtrusive and would devalue properties and farms in the general area.

It pointed out there are 16 homes within 500 metres of the plant and 50 residences within one kilometre.

Locals have also pointed out that Roadstone already operate asphalt plants in Keim, Co Cork; Bunratty, Co Limerick, and Cork as well as a quarry in Foynes, Co Limerick.

A ruling in the case is expected by mid-September.

