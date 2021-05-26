Flotilla sails through the night to deliver warning about fishing industry to Taoiseach's office

Angry fishermen have sailed through the night to deliver a blunt message to Taoiseach Micheál Martin — "the industry is dying".

About 60 fishing vessels were to assemble off Roches Point in Cork Harbour this morning to travel together in a flotilla up the River Lee to Cork City.

A letter will then be delivered to Micheál Martin's constituency office by representatives of the industry, which has been hard hit by Brexit and EU quotas and controls.

Damien Turner, the skipper of the Roise Catriona, the third of eight trawlers to leave Castletownbere in West Cork last night on their way to join dozens of other boats in Cork Harbour. Picture: Neil Michael

The Irish South & West Fish Producers Organisation (ISWFPO) said thousands of jobs will be lost unless action is taken by the Government.

"As a consequence of a series of draconian measures introduced by Government and the EU Commission, targeted against those working in the Irish fishing industry, Irish fishermen claim they will lose millions of euro of earnings if we are not given a fair share of the fish that swim in our waters," it said in a statement.

"The UK has 75% of fish in their waters, Ireland is reduced to 15% in Irish waters.

It is estimated that job losses of 4,000 or more in both the catching sector at sea and the processing sector onshore will inevitably follow these savage cuts.

Fishermen will point out that Brexit is costing individuals in the industry between €5,000 and €20,000 in lost income.

They say not enough is being done by the Government to stick up for them and the future of a €1bn-a-year industry that employs 16,000 people is now in doubt.

A photo taken yesterday evening from the Roise Catriona of another trawler in the West Cork flotilla making its way from Castletownbere to join up with more fishing boats in Cork Harbour. Picture: Neil Michael

“If the Irish people hold any value in their fishing industry, we hope they will come out and support us,” Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the ISWFPO said:

The industry is dying. The ever-dwindling amount of fish the Irish are actually allowed to fish for in their own waters is simply not enough to sustain the entire industry.

“Around 20% of the industry will have to be decommissioned to save the rest.”

The fishermen say the 'final straw' for the industry was a European Commission ruling that Ireland cannot be trusted to police its fishing quotas under the Common Fisheries Policy.

The commission has issued a ruling withdrawing a special derogation to this country to weigh fish at factories because the authorities can’t guarantee that fraud will be detected.