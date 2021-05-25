Bus Éireann launches vaccine shuttle bus service in Limerick

The vaccination centre is located eight kilometres from Limerick city, across the river in Co Clare.
Bus Éireann launches vaccine shuttle bus service in Limerick

Patricia O’Gorman, Clinical Lead Midwest Vaccination Centres, UL Hospitals Group, Professor Paul Burke, Chief Academic Officer of UL Hospitals Group and Group Lead for the three Mid-West Vaccination Centres and Denis Maher, Services Manager, Bus Éireann Limerick. Picture: Bus Eireann

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 14:56
Greg Murphy

A shuttle bus service bringing the people of Limerick to the vaccination centre at the Radisson Blu Hotel on the outskirts of the city has kicked off.

The Bus Éireann service runs every 20 minutes, Monday through Sunday, to facilitate people travelling to the centre.

The first bus leaves Colbert station at 7.40am with the final service at 8.10pm.

The shuttle bus costs €1.68, but Bus Éireann says free travel passes and Leap Cards are also accepted.

The service was introduced following concerns raised by members of the community on the difficulty many people would face in getting to their vaccine appointments at the hotel.

The vaccination centre is located eight kilometres from Limerick city, across the river in Co Clare.

Bus Éireann say the shuttle bus will continue service when the vaccination centre moves to Limerick Racecourse on June 7, 13km from the city centre.

The shuttle bus service will continue once the vaccination centre moves to Limerick Racecourse at Patrickswell, which is located 13kms from the city centre, on June 7.

