Watch: Cork Harbour Festival sets course for land and screen

The festival was launched today with a stunning video of Blackrock Castle Observatory and the surrounding areas.
Festival Manager Joya Kuin, Sinéad Barrett of Sample Studios, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, Tadhg O'Connell of Atlantic Sea Kayaking and Rachel Birmingham of Meitheal Mara launch this year's Cork Harbour Festival from the top of MTU Blackrock Castle Observatory. Picture: Jakub Walutek Photography

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 18:39
Michelle McGlynn

Cork Harbour Festival is back and will be among the first festivals in the county to offer in-person events.

This year's events will be a mix of online and physical events as public health restrictions remain in place.

There are over 40 activities taking place on water, on land and on screen between from June 4 to June 14.

Festival Manager, Joya Kuin has said the team are incredibly excited to be back and to be able to offer activities for people to participate in.

"We can guarantee that the diverse range of events and activities will bring great enjoyment and pure fun for those who join us and take part throughout the festival," said Ms Kuin.

For those looking to get out and about, there are 28 activities for festival goers to participate in and around Cork city and harbour including kayaking, tours, exhibitions, diving and scavenger hunts.

Pre-booking is essential for all physical events and those interested should book soon as there is a maximum of 15 people permitted per the current guidelines for organised events.

For those unable to grab a spot or are unable to travel to take part in events, there are still tons of fun events on offer online.

The 15 online events include Mná na Mara, a conversation with swimmer Nuala Moore and kayaker, cyclist and oarswoman Karen Weekes.

People can also enjoy a number of talks, exhibitions and lectures online throughout the festival.

Visit the Cork Harbour Festival website for the full programme and details on how to book.

corktourism
