Cork not getting fair share of Government funding, report finds

A comprehensive independent report has found Cork County Council is not getting its fair share of funding from government departments for its size and population in comparison with other local authorities.

The report, compiled by All Island Research Observatory (AIRO) at Maynooth University, shows the lack of proper funding means it will take 52 years to bring the county's roads up to an adequate standard.

The council got the lowest Clár funding per capita of all local authority in 2019, despite having the highest Clár population. Co Cork accounts for 11.5% of the national Clár population of 832,783. The funding is specifically used for projects in so-called disadvantaged rural areas.

The council also received the fourth lowest LEADER funding, amounting to €42 per capita.

Road maintenance

For many years the council got some of the lowest funding for road maintenance of any local authority. The West Cork Municipal District Council alone accounts for the fifth longest road network of any local authority.

The report says that at current funding levels it would take 52 years to properly strengthen all the county's roads.

Engineers Ireland recommends that roads be strengthened once every 20 years.

The National Roads Management Office estimates the cumulative backlog cost of bringing the county's roads up to standard is in the region of €750m.

Rural regeneration

The council is also not getting its fair share of grants through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, the Town & Village Renewal Schemes and the Local Improvement Schemes.

The authors of the report said: “County Cork’s scale, geography (human and physical) and settlement pattern imply particular needs, which the current financial-allocation model is disregarding, with the result that Cork County has consistently received among the lowest per capita budgets for core local authority functions and projects that are required to give local effect to national government policy.”

They added: “The residual and persistent shortfalls in financial allocations to Cork County are evident across several government departments and public bodies, and these are associated with a failure to allocate on the basis of the three established administrative divisions (North, West and South Cork).”