Young people being treated in ICU as Limerick battles Covid surge 

A number of young adults with Covid-19 are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), as the city deals with a massive surge of the disease.

According to provisional data released by Public Health Mid West, there were 135 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Mid West region last weekend, including 122 in Limerick.

In the past eight days, 259 confirmed cases have been recorded in Limerick alone.

A spokesman for the Department of Public Health Mid West said "a large proportion" of confirmed cases are associated with "high-risk, indoor social activity across all age groups in the city and county in the past two weeks."

These include house parties, indoor social gatherings among students, indoor family gatherings and celebrations, onward transmission from Eid celebrations, and multi-household clusters.

Director of Public Health Mid-West Dr Mai Mannix

This is also causing onward transmission into schools and workplaces, with Public Health Mid West currently investigating more than 20 school situations and more than 20 workplace situations, most of which are in Limerick City and County.

This evening, Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, urged people to be extra vigilant in their adherence to public health guidelines amid the growing number of new infections.

“Our health service is under enormous pressure as a result of the cyber attack on our IT systems, which is furthermore being compounded by the increase of young people being admitted to University Hospital Limerick.

"The past two weeks have shown just how quickly this disease spreads into multiple settings when we drop our guards. But if we act now, remain vigilant, and avail of testing, we can prevent the start of a potentially large community outbreak in Limerick.”

Walk-in testing

Today, the HSE confirmed a walk-in Covid-19 test centre will open in Limerick later this week in response to the recent surge in cases across the city and county.

The free walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic at St Joseph’s Health Campus, Mulgrave Street (Eircode V94 C8DV) will opens on Wednesday morning at 11am for five days with no appointment needed.

The four-bay facility will operate from 11am to 7pm, from Wednesday, May 26, and Sunday, May 30 inclusive and is being led by the National Ambulance Service.

We continue to see young people, including parents of young families, being admitted to hospital with COVID-19. As our health service deals with this cyber attack, we are asking everyone to help our frontline workers who are pulling out all the stops to protect the public https://t.co/L1LJD6BZoT — Public Health Mid-West (@PublicHealthMW) May 22, 2021

The service is for those who have Covid-19 symptoms and for people who are concerned that they may have been exposed to Covid infection in the past two weeks, and children can get tested if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“We encourage those living within Limerick City and environs to attend. You must bring a photo ID with you and provide us with a mobile phone number so we can contact you with your results,” said a HSE spokesman.

A person walks past a COVID-19 test centre sign

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Chief Officer, Maria Bridgeman said that “while the vaccination programme has been a success to date, it is still the case that the majority of people remain unprotected against the risks associated with Covid-19."

Therefore it is vital that "everyone continues to follow all public health guidance to prevent a further spread of this virus in our community”.

“I am urging everyone, particularly the people of Limerick, to avail of this testing service.”

Meanwhile, the virus has led to younger people in the Mid-West needing critical care for Covid-19 as older age groups enjoy immunisation after they received their vaccinations.

Colette Cowan, chief executive of the UL Hospitals Group, said: “We have seen an increase in Covid-related activity in our hospitals in recent days and there are currently 12 Covid-positive inpatients in UHL. This includes a small number of relatively young people so unwell that they have required critical care.”

“The easing of restrictions across society and the progress of our vaccination gives us great cause for hope but the increase in hospitalisations in recent days underscores the continuing need for vigilance.

"This is particularly so when our hospitals continue to experience severe disruption in the wake of the cyber attack and when scheduled care has been greatly reduced to allow staff to care for the most seriously unwell and injured,” Ms Cowan added.

The Department of Health has been notified of 345 new Coronavirus cases across the country today.

There are 127 people in hospital with the virus, 44 of whom are in intensive care.