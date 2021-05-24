'Some time' before restrictions fully lifted, warns Donnelly as 345 Covid-19 cases confirmed

It will be some time still before enough people are vaccinated to fully lift restrictions, according to the Health Minister.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: "Vaccinations offer significant protection at an individual and population level but it will be some time yet before there is a sufficient level of the entire population fully vaccinated." Picture: Brian Lawless

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 17:24
Michelle McGlynn

There have been a further 345 Covid-19 cases reported by Nphet this evening.

They are also reporting 127 Covid patients in hospitals around the country, of which 44 are in ICU.

Stephen Donnelly was speaking as the Seanad debated extending the Government's emergency powers until November.

A number of Senators have raised concerns about the lack of a clear sunset clause on the Covid restrictions in the legislation.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said they could be needed for some time yet.

"The public interest is best served by having the provisions in these acts available for times when they are required for the protection of public health," said Mr Donnelly.

"Vaccinations offer significant protection at an individual and population level but it will be some time yet before there is a sufficient level of the entire population fully vaccinated."

53 Covid-19 cases in NI as indoor hospitality resumes 

There have been no additional Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland as restrictions eased further today.

Indoor hospitality and indoor visitor and cultural attractions reopened today, and people can meet inside private homes again, limited to six people from no more than two households.

Meanwhile, the limit on the size of outdoor gatherings has increased to 500 – a figure that will also apply to the number of spectators able to attend sporting fixtures.

Non-essential travel is permitted to the rest of the UK, and a traffic light system is in place for foreign travel.

Post-wedding and civil partnership receptions can also take place.

There will be no limit on the numbers at the top table, with a limit of 10 for other tables. Dancing will be restricted to a couple’s first dance.

Schools can resume extra-curricular activities, indoor extra-curricular sports, outdoor inter-school sports and day educational visits.

Today, the Department of Health reported 53 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

There are 29 patients being treated for the disease in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 2 in ICU.

