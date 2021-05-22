'Too many jobs and not enough people' – hospitality sector concerned about staffing crisis ahead of reopening

Hospitality businesses are putting the finishing touches on reopening plans.

But, for many in the sector, a new challenge has materialised in terms of staffing, with many reporting issues in sourcing experienced hospitality workers ahead of the return of customers.

Many pubs and restaurants in the Munster area have voiced concerns about this, according to Cork Chamber.

Chief executive Conor Healy said pubs, hotels and restaurants are coming up short – but he does not believe people are simply opting to remain on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) instead of returning to work.

“There’s a particular issue with employees trying to hire part-time staff as there is a lot of reliance on student workers who are currently in exam periods at the moment,” Mr Healy said.

Many people who are currently on PUP are eager to return to work, however, there is an uncertainty among hospitality workers who have faced job instability during the pandemic.

“Ultimately there is a good quality of employment available, the vast majority don't want to be on PUP – they want to be working.

“As the availability of employment and the quality of workers out there grows, the issue will lessen over time,” he said.

As everyone is looking to reopen at the same time, competition is fierce between business too, he said, with the issue likely to ease in the coming weeks.

Job insecurity a massive issue

Operations manager at the Schull Harbour Hotel in West Cork PJ McMahon said job insecurity is a massive issue facing the hospitality sector, making it an unappealing industry to work for.

“Honestly, insecurity is probably the biggest challenge in the industry as most people in this sector have worked probably six months out of the last 15,” Mr McMahon said.

“I do believe a lot of people are trying to move out of the industry now but a lot of people have felt disillusioned with how the industry is – it was struggling before any of this happened. For example, there has been a severe lack of chefs in the country.

Searching on Indeed the last day, there were 1,100 advertisements for chef jobs in Ireland, that’s what you’re competing with.

“There are so many jobs and not enough people to fill them,” Mr McMahon said.

Many people who previously worked in the sector have not worked since Christmas, when the sector briefly reopened.

UL masters student and bar manager at the Red Hen Bar in Limerick Niamh Mulrooney says she is looking forward to opening back up for work for the first time this year. Picture: Caitlín Griffin

Among them is Niamh Mulrooney, a UL masters student, who is set to resume her job as bar manager in Limerick's Red Hen Bar.

“We closed our doors back in December and opened earlier this month for takeaway services. Honestly, it’s great to be back and feels as if there’s some sort of normality returning seeing businesses reopen again,” she said.

Ms Mulrooney made the most of her four months off, focusing on her studies and spending time with family, but she did worry it wouldn’t be her last time having to sign back on to PUP.

Guarantee of full-time hours

“I did need a guarantee of full-time hours when returning to work, simply to cover the costs of living.

“We have had to open and close so many times since the beginning of the pandemic due to public health guidelines, but I am much more hopeful that we are back open for good,” she said.

Limerick Student of Art and Design graduate Rachel Rose said getting back into working life has been an adjustment – and job security was a major concern.

“The time off was nice and much needed in some aspects, it allowed time for some personal painting projects, and all the uncertainty within the industry really pushed me to think what my next moves are education and career wise.

I was a bit hesitant to come off PUP, not because I didn’t want to return to work but purely because of the uncertainty of not knowing where my rent was going to come from.”

Ms Rose, who is a supervisor in the Limerick pub, is looking forward to the return of the hustle and bustle of the pub, socialising with co-workers and customers in a safe capacity.

“As someone who lives alone, I’m looking forward to seeing regulars and fresh faces outside my social bubble in a safe, protected environment, this is a major positive for me.

“Some of our staff have moved on because so much time has passed during these lockdowns, but I can’t wait to be back behind the bar working with my friends again,” she said.