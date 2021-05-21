Fota needs more than a 'Covid stop-gap' to survive, admits minister

Fota needs more than a 'Covid stop-gap' to survive, admits minister

Fota Wildlife Park could be in line for regular state funding, with  OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan describing it as a state asset of national importance. Photo: Larry Cummins

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 06:25
Eoin English

Fota Wildlife Park in Cork could be in line for regular state funding post-Covid.

The prospect was raised by OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan who visited the park yesterday, describing it as a state asset of national importance.

The 100-acre park on Fota Island is home to 124 species of animal, many of them listed as endangered. It is an independently funded, not-for-profit charity that has, since it opened in 1993, become one of Ireland’s leading tourism, wildlife and conservation attractions.

It was hit badly by Covid restrictions last year, with visitor numbers decimated and its income streams impacted heavily. The Government provided around €500,000 to help keep it afloat.

Park authorities said despite having no visitor income, they still faced the cost of feeding the animals and of maintaining the highest welfare standards for the animals.

The OPW stepped in last December with a €1m grant to fund capital projects but the park had to close to visitors again on January 8 during the third wave of Covid.

Park bosses warned in March that it faced closure unless it could reopen soon, a warning that triggered a public fundraising campaign, which raised over €50,000.

But Mr O’Donovan said there needs to be a longer-term relationship between the park and government that is more than just a “Covid stop-gap”.

“Covid has proved that places like this can’t live on a wing and a prayer. It is only right and proper that Government would have a long-term relationship with Fota,” he said.

“It is a hugely important asset locally, regionally and nationally. And it can’t just be mothballed when difficulties emerge. You can’t tell the animals you’ll feed them next week, or just hope they’ll winter well."

He pointed to how the OPW, as custodians of the Phoenix Park in Dublin, works closely with Dublin Zoo, which is housed in the park.

Given Fota Wildlife Park's location next to the OPW-managed Fota House and Gardens, he said a similar approach could be adopted here.

Read More

'A real moment in history': Cork marks 10 years since Britain's Queen Elizabeth visited city

More in this section

Blow for Cork as Ironman cancelled for second year in a row Blow for Cork as Ironman cancelled for second year in a row
'A real moment in history': Cork marks 10 years since Britain's Queen Elizabeth visited city 'A real moment in history': Cork marks 10 years since Britain's Queen Elizabeth visited city
Munster hospitals facing double trouble of IT hack and overcrowding Munster hospitals facing double trouble of IT hack and overcrowding
#covid-19coronavirusfota wildlife parkplace: cork
Fota needs more than a 'Covid stop-gap' to survive, admits minister

Watch: Cork employment hub buzzing with excitement over new arrivals

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

  • 3
  • 5
  • 6
  • 27
  • 29
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices