Fota needs more than a 'Covid stop-gap' to survive, admits minister

Fota Wildlife Park in Cork could be in line for regular state funding post-Covid.

The prospect was raised by OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan who visited the park yesterday, describing it as a state asset of national importance.

The 100-acre park on Fota Island is home to 124 species of animal, many of them listed as endangered. It is an independently funded, not-for-profit charity that has, since it opened in 1993, become one of Ireland’s leading tourism, wildlife and conservation attractions.

It was hit badly by Covid restrictions last year, with visitor numbers decimated and its income streams impacted heavily. The Government provided around €500,000 to help keep it afloat.

Park authorities said despite having no visitor income, they still faced the cost of feeding the animals and of maintaining the highest welfare standards for the animals.

The OPW stepped in last December with a €1m grant to fund capital projects but the park had to close to visitors again on January 8 during the third wave of Covid.

Park bosses warned in March that it faced closure unless it could reopen soon, a warning that triggered a public fundraising campaign, which raised over €50,000.

But Mr O’Donovan said there needs to be a longer-term relationship between the park and government that is more than just a “Covid stop-gap”.

“Covid has proved that places like this can’t live on a wing and a prayer. It is only right and proper that Government would have a long-term relationship with Fota,” he said.

“It is a hugely important asset locally, regionally and nationally. And it can’t just be mothballed when difficulties emerge. You can’t tell the animals you’ll feed them next week, or just hope they’ll winter well."

He pointed to how the OPW, as custodians of the Phoenix Park in Dublin, works closely with Dublin Zoo, which is housed in the park.

Given Fota Wildlife Park's location next to the OPW-managed Fota House and Gardens, he said a similar approach could be adopted here.