Blow for Cork as Ironman cancelled for second year in a row

Covid-19 has delivered another major economic blow to Cork County and to East Cork in particular with this year’s Ironman-Cork triathlon cancelled in the interests of public health.

The event was scheduled for Youghal over the weekend of August 13, 14 and 15, but will now take place in 2022 instead.

In what was to be an extended programme, Ireland’s only full Ironman event was scheduled to host an Ironman 70.3 and an Ironkids competition, alongside the main contest.

Billed as the country’s largest-ever triathlon festival weekend, it would have marked the first time in Irish triathlon history that three events by the Ironman group would be contested over one weekend.

Olympic Gold medalist Alistair Brownlee, winner of the 2019 Ironman triathlon in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The cancellation is the latest slice of hard luck for Youghal which first hosted the event in 2019 on the initial leg of a three-year trial.

That inaugural year saw the swim competition cancelled due to adverse weather, but despite atrocious conditions throughout the day the event was heralded as an outstanding success due to public enthusiasm.

25,000 visitors

The spectacle drew more than 25,000 visitors to the town and was worth an estimated €8m to the east Cork and west Waterford economy.

Initially, the Ironman group amended the date from June to August this year, as well as extending the event to a weekend, with the two extra competitions.

However, Covid-19 has now forced the event to be cancelled for the second successive year.

On a positive note, the Ironman group and Cork County Council have already agreed the weekend August 13 and 14, 2022, as the start date for a new annual series until 2024.

Unfortunately, after careful consideration with local authorities based on the continued status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland, we regret to announce that IRONMAN Ireland, Cork and IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork cannot take place in 2021 and will return on August 13 & 14, 2022. pic.twitter.com/icnB8PgFTE — IRONMAN Ireland (@IRONMAN_Ireland) May 20, 2021

Ironman group regional director of the UK and Ireland Declan Byrne said the company was “delighted to continue our successful partnership with Cork County Council as host venue” until 2024 at least.

“We know that when our athletes return to race at Ireland's largest triathlon festival weekend from 2022, an amazing experience and second-to-none local support awaits them," he added.

Cork County Council CEO Tim Lucey said the decision “best accommodates athletes, spectators and residents of Youghal”.

While the news will be greeted with some regret and frustration in Youghal, there will be some relief also.

The feeling among many in the town as the date approached was that such an influx of athletes and visitors was a risk too far during the pandemic.

Local florist and avid Ironman enthusiast Kay Curtin said: “It's very unfortunate but it is probably the right decision in the circumstances. The main thing is we can look forward to a better than ever Ironman in the years to come”.