Village upgrade planned to facilitate greater visitor numbers to Doneraile

Almost 500,000 visitors flock to the North Cork village every year to see it's stately home and parklands
Village upgrade planned to facilitate greater visitor numbers to Doneraile

Cork County Council is to undertake village centre public realm improvements in Doneraile to make the village even more attractive for visitors, many of whom are drawn by the impressive Doneraile Court. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 10:00
Sean O’Riordan

Plans to make a village, fast becoming a tourist mecca, even more attractive and safer for visitors have been drawn up by Cork County Council.

Almost 500,000 visitors flock to Doneraile in North Cork every year to see Doneraile Court and its adjoining parklands, which is one of the country's most visited free-entry attractions.

The OPW intends to secure more funding to continue the restoration of the stately home, and has ambitious targets to almost double visitor numbers to the park over the next seven years.

In parallel with this process, the local authority is to undertake village centre public realm improvements in order to widen the appeal of the village, thereby encouraging increased footfall and providing a platform for new businesses to open through the provision of an attractive streetscape.

A meeting of the Fermoy Municipal District Council has approved plans drawn up by council engineers for the village upgrade.

This includes traffic calming, new planters and bespoke seating, the addition of new granite paving footpaths, and public lighting. A new pedestrian crossing will be built just south of Turnpike Cross, where the road carriageway will be narrowed and the verges landscaped and include the planting of a meadow and the addition of seating.

A new area will be designated for outdoor dining on the main street where there will be new parking spaces for coaches.

Doneraile, Co Cork, is fast becoming a tourist mecca. Almost 500,000 visitors flock to Doneraile in North Cork every year to see Doneraile CourtPicture: Denis Minihane
Doneraile, Co Cork, is fast becoming a tourist mecca. Almost 500,000 visitors flock to Doneraile in North Cork every year to see Doneraile CourtPicture: Denis Minihane

Senior council engineer for the area, Brendan O'Gorman, said they'd consulted with local businesses on the plans.

He said the main bone of contention was the loss of parking spaces in the main street and they'd asked if the OPW would provide additional free spaces within Doneraile Court, which Mr O'Gorman said they seemed quite receptive to.

The municipal district's most senior official, Mary Hayes, said they would work with the villagers to address any concerns they had on the plans going forward.

Municipal chairwoman, Fine Gael councillor Kay Dawson, said they were very exciting plans which would hopefully bring more visitors and increase footfall into local businesses.

Read More

Poor water quality at scenic Cork lake to be tackled

More in this section

Meet Cork baby Zara, born on 21st day of 21st week of 21st year of 21st century...at 21.21 hours Meet Cork baby Zara, born on 21st day of 21st week of 21st year of 21st century...at 21.21 hours
Coronavirus - Wed Sep 02, 2020 It is "too early" to consider local lockdowns for Limerick following Covid spike
Chef Ross Lewis to stand aside at Michelin starred Chapter One restaurant Chef Ross Lewis to stand aside at Michelin starred Chapter One restaurant
doneraile courtcork county councilbrendan o'gormanopwfermoy municipal district councilfine gael councillor kay dawsonmary hayes
Village upgrade planned to facilitate greater visitor numbers to Doneraile

Man arrested after €34,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 22, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 12
  • 23
  • 45
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices