Probe to ensure failure in €30m Fermoy flood scheme 'never happens again'

The findings of an ongoing investigation into why there was a failure in a €30m-plus flood relief scheme in a North Cork town will hopefully ensure it never happens again.

Last February a software malfunction is believed to have been responsible for flooding of some businesses in Brian Boru Square, on the northside of Fermoy.

It appears that pumps were supposed to kick-in in the area, but didn't activate because the 3G network which was to activate them through an automatic notification of rising waters was down at the time.

Kevin Costello, a senior engineer with the council's flood projects team, said comprehensive investigation “would inform the enhancement of the current systems and protocols to ensure that a similar event does not re-occur.

He said to this end meetings are ongoing with specialist contractors, the OPW and staff involved in the construction of the scheme.

Mr Costello told councillors representing the North Cork region that a report which will include “recommendations on actions, revisions and improvements to systems and protocols will follow the investigation” and will be given to them when it's concluded.

Flood barriers in place on the quayside in Fermoy, Co Cork, beside the River Blackwater. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O'Flynn insisted that while everything might be done to improve technology fail-safe systems, the only proper backup was to have somebody on the ground when flooding was imminent.

“Floods only happen in Fermoy every couple of years. There should be an onsite presence of a person to see if there is something going wrong with the systems and they will be able to address it,” Mr O'Flynn said.

Meanwhile, Mr Costello wasn't able to deliver positive news on proposed flood schemes for the nearby village of Rathcormac, or the town of Kanturk.

They are included in a 10-year programme of upcoming works planned by the OPW. However, Mr Costello said his belief is they may not be done until the latter end of that timeframe.

Fianna Fáil councillor Willie O'Leary who lives in Rathcormac, said this was not something he nor the people of the village wanted to hear.

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O'Shea urged council officials to put pressure on the OPW to speed up the projects saying it put those at risk of flooding in the two areas at a disadvantage and the lack of flood relief works was also stifling future growth there.