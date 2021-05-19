'All of Munster is going to suffer because of Aer Lingus's Shannon decision' 

The news that Aer Lingus is closing its Shannon Airport crew base has delivered shockwaves across Limerick, with many fearing the negative impact the move will have on businesses, particularly the already struggling tourism and hospitality sector.

Sisters Meagan and Molly Walsh point out that the added inconvenience, as well as the expense, of flying into or out of Dublin, could deter many potential tourists.

“It’s more expensive, I mean it’s already bad enough having to pay the cost for the plane, accommodation, baggage, and security and now you would actually have to make your way up to Dublin,” Meagan said.

“It’s the inconvenience as well, travelling to Dublin as opposed to the little drive to Shannon instead,” said Molly.

The sisters believe tourists could potentially be put off by this inconvenience and opt to holiday in Dublin instead of exploring the Treaty city.

Watch: People in Limerick react to Aer Lingus decision to permanently shut down their Shannon Airport base. pic.twitter.com/QLzZ8WFR0x — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) May 19, 2021

“No one is going to take the trip to go from Dublin to Limerick, when you could just stay in Dublin because Dublin basically has everything.

“Limerick is great but what Limerick’s thriving off right now is tourism, so that’s the biggest thing we’re going to lack — we won’t survive very long,” Meagan said.

“All the money going into making more tourist places in Limerick ... the rest of Munster is going to suffer as well,” said Molly.

The lack of choice when it comes to flights was another main concern from people in the region.

Lee Brogan, 24, said not only will the economy in Munster be impacted by Aer Lingus’s decision to shut its crew base at Shannon Airport, but it will also push people to travel outside of the region should they want more choice when it comes to flying.

“It’s definitely going to affect choice as well as a lot of hotels and amenities in the Shannon area because there will be a lot less influx of people.

Lee Brogan says people in Munster now have less choice when it comes to flying.

“I think being stuck with Ryanair as well, a lot of people will have had bad experiences with them, they’re not going to want to fly in as much — they’re going to go to Dublin so we’ll definitely be losing a lot more tourists, at the very least.

“I really don't like flying Ryanair, it’s not a good service and I think despite the price, paying extra for Aer Lingus is worth it, but now it’s just not convenient anymore, you’re going to have to go out of your way to get a better service.

“I just don’t feel like flying half as much now,” he said.

Having already seen a reduction in airport transfers during the pandemic, Limerick taxi driver Ger Brazier said: “We’re totally discommoded in all of this and in regards to what’s happening with Aer Lingus in Shannon, it’s even worse.

“This of course will lessen the amount of fares to and from the airports, and will badly impact other businesses,” Mr Brazier said.

He also noted the devastating impact these job losses will have on families as some 45 ground crew have been laid off, while 81 cabin crew jobs are at risk.

Limerick taxi driver, Ger Brazier.

“In terms of being offered redundancies and job transfers to Dublin if they wanted to — I don’t think a lot of people are going to want to do that, they don’t want to be travelling that far away from their homes and families.

“It’s a little bleak that they have to go so far.

“I know there has been talks about whether or not these people can get their jobs back, but I don’t know, it's hard to say once the jobs are gone they’re gone, aren’t they?” he said.