Wet and windy weather due as warnings issued for Cork and Kerry

Two status yellow warnings have been issued for Thursday with Cork and Kerry impacted by both of them.

A wind warning has been issued for both counties and will come into effect at midnight and last 24-hours.

“From midnight on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday, southerly winds, later veering westerly, will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 80 to 110 km/h. Higher gusts possible in coastal areas,” said Met Éireann.

Meanwhile, a status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway, Mayo.

That warning is in place for the same time as the wind warning.

The forecaster warned: “From midnight on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday, rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm with some localised flooding.

“Highest totals in mountainous areas.”

Today, scattered showers and sunny spells will be seen across the county with temperatures reaching 17 degrees.

However, wet weather will set in overnight “as rain spreads from the southwest across the country, turning heavy at times”.

Met Éireann said that low pressure will be “the dominant feature to end this week and over the weekend, keeping our weather unsettled”.

The forecaster added: “A wet and windy Thursday will give way to showery conditions for Friday and Saturday before further rain crosses the country Saturday night.”