Family concerned for welfare of man missing from Cork

Brian Sarsfield, 32, has been missing from his home in Frankfield since May 16
Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 12:46
Steve Neville

The family of a man missing from Cork has said they are concerned for his welfare.

Brian Sarsfield, 32, has been missing from his home in Frankfield, just outside the city, since May 16.

He was last seen when he left home at 6pm on that Sunday evening.

Brian is described as being 6’3” in height, with a medium build and brown eyes. He has a ginger beard and is bald.

When last seen Brian was wearing a black jumper, blue jeans, a grey raincoat and black runners.

Gardaí said that they and Brian's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

