North Cork Covid outbreak: Hundreds of parents keep children out of school

Hundreds of parents have kept their children at home following a spike in Covid-19 cases in schools in north Cork which has also led to the withdrawal of outdoor sporting activities.

A serious outbreak of the virus has been detected at Scoil Bhríde in Rathcormac, with the board of management confirming there are cases in "all class levels" among pupils and staff.

The deteriorating situation means the school may be forced to close, but a majority of parents have already decided to keep their children at home.

In nearby Fermoy, Covid outbreaks have also been reported in the town's three secondary schools.

Cyberattack

The cyberattack on the HSE computer system has hampered the ability to know the exact number of cases in each school and to conduct proper contact tracing.

In a statement, Scoil Bhríde principal Margaret Howard said the situation was "constantly evolving".

“Undoubtedly, the recent cyberattack on the HSE system has impacted hugely on the accessing and the processing of information and has confounded difficulties,” Ms Howard said.

The board of management is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to liaise with public health."

Bride Rovers GAA club in Rathcormac has suspended all activities until further notice.

Fermoy

Grange Athletics Club in the Fermoy area has suspended training for juveniles while the GAA clubs in Watergrasshill and Glenville have also taken precautions to restrict gatherings.

Noel McCarthy, a Fine Gael councillor in Fermoy, has called for additional steps to be taken to prevent the virus from spreading any further.

“I do think there should be serial testing, and maybe someone from the HSE should call to the schools and let them know – both parents and pupils – how they can be seen,” he said.