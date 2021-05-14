Former Mallow town hall to be converted in 200-seat arts space

The building would also include a gallery and exhibition space, a tourism office, studios and workspaces. 
An arts centre planned for the former Mallow Town Hall has been boosted by a funding commitment by Cork County Council.

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 11:30
Sean O’Riordan

A firm commitment for funding has been given by a senior council official to turn the former Town Hall in Mallow into a dedicated regional arts hub.

The plans for the building include a 200-seat auditorium, dressing rooms, gallery/exhibition space, a tourism office, arts studios and workspaces.

News of the development was provided to members of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Council by its most senior official, Mary Hayes.

Final report to be lodged

Ms Hayes, the council's senior executive officer, said initial projections for the project were estimated at approximately €5m. However, she said that the final bill couldn't be given until the council's design team lodged its final report.

She said the design proposals were “ongoing,” and there had been a delay in providing a safe fire access point in the building, which had now been addressed.

The council's executive architect, Billy Smyth, confirmed a planning application for the project was due to be lodged shortly.

“This is within the stable of important projects in line for Mallow along with the works at the Castle and the public realm initiative,” he said.

“Our brief entails the provision of a 200-seat theatre, accommodation for the tourist office, ancillary spaces including a backstage area, bar, function room, toilets/changing rooms, and top floor office space,” Mr Smyth added.

Spaces doubled up

It's envisaged that the centre will contain an ‘indoor street’ which will double up as a gallery space connecting Davis Street with the St James’ Church and car-park area to the rear of the building.

In response to a question from Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy on a timeline, Mr Smyth said it's hoped tender for the project will be awarded around May 2022.

“It would be reasonable to expect to be on-site in September of next year and that it will take between 12-18 months to complete,” Mr Smyth said.

Ms Hayes said funding was in place to bring the project through Part 8 and design stages.

“The construction budget is being actively reviewed. But, there is a firm commitment from council management to deliver on this project, so we will hopefully have a positive update in due course,” said Ms Hayes.

“We are moving on the timeline as indicated by Billy (Smyth),” she added.

