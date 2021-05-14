Agreement paves way for €4m renovation of Cork psychiatric facility

The process of a €4 million building programme to completely renovate and extend Carraig Mór psychiatric facility in Cork is set to commence as issues between the HSE and the governing Mental Health Commission (MHC) are resolved.

A fortnight ago the issues between the HSE and MHC were raised at Cork District Court as the MHC said that Carraig Mór, which caters for 18 vulnerable patients, was “not fit for purpose”.

The MHC has sought to enforce regulations on the HSE in relation to the facility. It was estimated that it could have taken two days of evidence and submissions from both sides at a specially fixed case at Cork District Court.

However, Catherine Kelleher, solicitor for the Health Service Executive, told Judge Marian O’Leary that the MHC had just written to the HSE vacating the original condition and replacing it with one which would now see the HSE commence the process for an estimated €4 million building programme at Carraig Mór, during which time bed numbers would be reduced at the facility.

Planning permission will first have to be sought for the development.

On the last occasion in court, Donal O’Sullivan, barrister for the MHC, said: “There is a huge degree of urgency to it. Unfortunately, the physical reality is that my client carries out inspections and there is serious concern about the physical building.

It is not fit for purpose for what they are doing.

“I am not saying the building is falling down. But what it is used for is not appropriate and suitable… We are very concerned about the safety of people in the facility because of an incident in February,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Ms Kelleher, solicitor for the HSE, said there were sensitive issues which should not be ventilated at a preliminary hearing.