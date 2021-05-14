Doneraile residents lose battle to stop building of mast in nearby wood

Local residents near the north Cork village of Doneraile have lost a planning battle to try and prevent the erection of a 30-metre high telecommunications mast in a nearby wood which they claim will tower over nearby properties.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld the decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for the new structure on a site within the Coillte-owned Monaduhanna Wood around one kilometre to the south of Doneraile.

The board rejected the appeal by several people living in the area who objected to the plans by Cignal Infrastructure to erect the mast.

An Taisce had also voiced its concerns about the proposal and said Cignal had not demonstrated that mast sharing was not an option.

The company claimed the mast, which would carry antennae and dishes, was necessary because of the existing poor telecommunications coverage in the Doneraile area and the fact that another planning application for similar infrastructure on a local golf course had been refused.

Cignal said the majority of the mast’s height would be screened by trees, while claiming it would not be prominent when viewed from within Doneraile Wildlife Park which was about one kilometre away.

While accepting that masts are tall and have a visual impact, the company said such effects must be weighed against the benefits that they would provide in the locality.

Cignal said it could install shorter masts but more would then be needed which could have a greater aggregate visual impact.

It also claimed locals had provided no evidence that the mast would devalue their properties.

The company said the reverse might actually be the case as broadband was now considered a utility like electricity and water and one UK study had shown that property values rose with faster broadband speeds.

Photo: Denis Minihane

In its ruling, An Bord Pleanála said the location of the mast reflected Government guidelines in relation to the siting of such infrastructure.

The board said it would be compatible with the character of the existing landscape and visual amenities of the area including residential properties.

Locals opposing the project said the wood was part of the Doneraile Demesne, which under the local area plan for Doneraile should be protected because of its contribution to the character and amenities of the village.

They pointed out that it was proposed to remove several ash trees from the site to facilitate the installation of the mast.

They also described the proposed mast as “an eyesore” which would be just 80 metres away from the nearest house and within 500 metres of several other dwellings.