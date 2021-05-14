Driver taken to hospital after his truck enters river in Kanturk

A man has been taken to Cork University Hospital after the cement truck he was driving entered a river in Kanturk.
The incident occured just after 9am when a cement truck struck the bridge and fell into the river on O'Brien Street.
Emergency services attended the scene and the man was pulled from the cab of the truck.
The driver, a man in his 30s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital.
It's understood he is in a "serious but stable" condition.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.