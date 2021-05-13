Council pauses plans for €30k controversial 'Púca of Ennistymon' sculpture

The sculpture attracted headlines last weekend after, Fr Willie Cummins, a local priest in Ennistymon described it as 'sinister'
Adrian Harte and his 'Púca of Ennistymon' sculpture. Picture: Adrian Harte/ Twitter

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 09:39
Steven Heaney

Clare County Council has paused its plans to erect a 'Púca of Ennistymon' sculpture in the town, following criticism from locals over the last week, with a local priest describing it as 'sinister'.

The council has now opened a public engagement on the back of concerns expressed about the 6ft tall sculpture piece, and the council says the submissions it receives will be reviewed over the coming weeks.

Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway also opposed the plans to erect the statue, saying it had "upset a lot of people." 

"It is a fairy that a lot of people are wary about. It goes back to pagan times.

"The whole idea of putting a statue up to a fairy which has connotations to bad luck is inappropriate, disrespectful and offensive,” he said.

"The project should be stopped and abandoned." 

The sculpture, crafted by Dublin-based sculptor Aidan Harte, was commissioned earlier this year. It depicts a shapeshifting horse/man-creature, or a' Púca'.

In Celtic folklore, a Púca is a spirit or ghost that can take the appearance of an animal. It was considered to be a harbinger of either luck or misfortune, depending on the tale being told.

His work was chosen from a total of 19 submissions by an adjudication panel of community representatives as part of a €500,000 plan to rejuvenate Ennistymon and attract tourists.

Mr Harte’s submission, which cost around €30,000 to create, was selected for its showcasing of the folklore and equine heritage of the area.

On social media, reaction to the work was much more positive, with many praising the piece's uniqueness and Mr Harte's creativity in designing and sculpting it.

