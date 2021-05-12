Data breach at Muckross Park after hack on hotel email account

A data breach has occurred at Muckross Park Hotel in Kerry, the hotel has confirmed.

The breach may have allowed the hacker access to some guests' email addresses.

In a statement, the hotel said that it was made aware of a data breach last week where there was a hack on a hotel email account.

“The hotel’s IT team took immediate steps to address the issue and is continuing to investigate,” the statement added.

“The Data Protection Commissioner has been notified of the breach. The hotel is following advice from its IT providers to further strengthen the hotel’s email system security.”

The hotel said it was contacting all potentially impacted customers “to advise them to forward any suspicious email purporting to be from Muckross Park Hotel to the hotel for immediate investigation".