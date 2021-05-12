Data breach at Muckross Park after hack on hotel email account

Breach at Co Kerry hotel may have allowed the hacker access to some guests' email addresses
Data breach at Muckross Park after hack on hotel email account

Muckross Park Hotel was made aware of a data breach last week where there was a hack on a hotel email account.

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 13:22
Steve Neville

A data breach has occurred at Muckross Park Hotel in Kerry, the hotel has confirmed.

The breach may have allowed the hacker access to some guests' email addresses.

In a statement, the hotel said that it was made aware of a data breach last week where there was a hack on a hotel email account.

“The hotel’s IT team took immediate steps to address the issue and is continuing to investigate,” the statement added.

“The Data Protection Commissioner has been notified of the breach. The hotel is following advice from its IT providers to further strengthen the hotel’s email system security.” 

The hotel said it was contacting all potentially impacted customers “to advise them to forward any suspicious email purporting to be from Muckross Park Hotel to the hotel for immediate investigation".

Read More

Kerry the staycation kingdom as over half plan holiday at home this summer

More in this section

Thunderstorm warning issued for Munster, Leinster and three other counties Thunderstorm warning issued for Munster, Leinster and three other counties
Councillors want explanation for controversial Cork greenway route  Councillors want explanation for controversial Cork greenway route 
Gardaí fear escalation of Cork feud as five people are charged Gardaí fear escalation of Cork feud as five people are charged
data breachplace: muckross parkplace: kerry
Data breach at Muckross Park after hack on hotel email account

Cork city 'pedals' a new delivery method

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 8, 2021

  • 2
  • 4
  • 14
  • 21
  • 41
  • 42
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices