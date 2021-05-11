Transport officials told Eamon Ryan that controversial road is 'crucial' to Limerick regeneration

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan was told by officials that a road project in Limerick was a “crucial component” of regeneration in the area and had a very high cost-benefit ratio.

Mr Ryan had caused division within the Government after saying the Coonagh-Knockalisheen scheme needed further consideration as part of a review of the city’s development needs and within the National Development Plan.

Internal records reveal, however, that he was urged to greenlight the project by his own officials who said Limerick City and County Council were ready last October to award a €28.8m contract as part of the project.

The ministerial submission, prepared late last year, said investigations of social exclusion in the Moyross area of Limerick had found poor access, and a bad perception of the area were a barrier to local investment.

The road project should be “frontloaded” as part of plans for the regeneration of the area, officials said.

They urged the minister to move the road project to its next stage and told him that financial provision had already been made for it.

A submission reported the project had a very high cost-benefit ratio of between 3 and 3.14, which they said was a conservative calculation.

It said the project satisfied National Development Plan objectives of compact growth, strengthened rural economies and communities, as well as improving access to childcare, education, and healthcare.

Officials said:

“The road forms the western boundary of Moyross and plays a pivotal role in improving accessibility and sustainable mobility including walking, cycling and public transport access and reducing the social exclusion of the Moyross area by attracting investment.”

Mr Ryan had caused controversy in Limerick and within the Government over suggestions the project might require further review.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea had claimed putting the plans on hold was a “clear breach of the Programme for Government” while a local Green councillor resigned from the party in protest.

However, Mr Ryan subsequently confirmed the project would go ahead.

A Department spokeswoman said: “Following careful consideration of this project, and close engagement with the Moyross Community and Limerick City and County Council, the full completion of the Coonagh-Knockalisheen Road has now been approved.