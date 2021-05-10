Cork soccer team fundraise for new gear after vandals burn out their equipment shed

The team, which is based just outside Blarney, has now set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to replace the damaged items
Waterloo FC's equipment shed was targeted by vandals on Sunday night. Picture: Waterloo FC/Facebook

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 12:39
Steven Heaney

A small soccer club in Cork is fundraising for new gear after vandals burnt out their equipment shed.

Waterloo FC’s shed was set alight on Sunday morning, resulting in the loss of all of their nets, footballs, poles, and other training equipment.

They shared a number of photos of the aftermath of the fire on their Facebook page. 

The team, which is based just outside Blarney, has now set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to replace the damaged items.

The fundraiser has so far raised around €1,250 of its €5,000 target.

"You try the best you can to provide a club for the community, endless hours from volunteers over the 44 years of the club and it sickens you to be called to this evening,” the team wrote in a Facebook post.

"All our training gear, poles, cones, nets, pitch liner etc gone up in smoke. 

"Hope the kids that did this are proud to go home to their parents tonight. We’ll dust ourselves down and move on.” 

Waterloo FC said the vandalism was particularly hurtful given the resumption of adult sports in a few weeks' time.

"As a small, one-team club, we don’t have the funds to replace these essential items. We urgently need to replace this equipment."

