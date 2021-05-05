East Cork piggery on hold as seven parties lodge appeal

Plans for an industrial-scale piggery with capacity for almost 4,300 animals in east Cork have been put on hold after seven parties lodged an appeal to try to block the development.

A local action group and a number of individuals, including several farmers living in the area, filed an appeal with An Bord Pleanála seeking to reverse the recent decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for the proposed development at Curraheen outside Ballymacoda, Co Cork.

Ballymaloe Cookery School owner Darina Allen also opposes the development, saying it would "unquestionably" have a negative impact on her business.

Derra Farms is seeking to demolish an existing smaller piggery on the site to allow for the construction of a larger pig-rearing facility with a capacity for 4,224 animals.

The company claims the new facility will allow for more modern production methods resulting in fewer emissions and less odour — a claim supported by Teagasc, the State advisory body for farming and agribusiness.

The Power (Protection of Water, Environment and Residents) Group, is among the appellants. It expressed concern about odours from the intensification of activity at the new plant given it is expected to create over 7m litres of pig slurry annually when operational.

Proposals to spread the slurry over 18 townlands in east Cork added to the depth of feeling in the area, with more than 3,400 people signing an online petition objecting to Derra Farms’ plans.

'Only way to safeguard our health'

The Power Group’s chairman, John Gannon, said local people felt strongly that preventing the development in such a sensitive location was “the only way to safeguard our health, the environment, and the quality of life we all presently enjoy".

Other concerns raised in over 220 submissions received by Cork County Council from third-parties objection opposing the project included increased traffic of heavy vehicles, animal noise, and the increased risk of pollution to local water sources.

Ballymaloe's Darina Allen opposes the development. File picture: Larry Cummins

Ms Allen claimed the development would potentially contaminate its spring water well and that she had a major concern about the pervasive odour that would emanate from the slurry on the site.

Ms Allen said the development of a large piggery was “not the direction Irish agriculture should take".

She added: “All over the world, the emphasis is on producing sustainable, nourishing, wholesome, chemical-free food that will enhance the health of the nation and doesn’t damage the environment or contribute to climate change."

Ms Allen described the intensive farming practices planned by Derra Farms as “the polar opposite” of such an approach.

The general manager of the five-star Castlemartyr Resort in Castlemartyr, Brendan Comerford, also voiced opposition to the plans amid concern about its impact on the hotel, spa, and golf complex and the wider tourism business in East Cork.

Fáilte Ireland noted the proposed development and the locations where pig manure from the plant is due to be spread are in close proximity to tourism amenities including the proposed Midleton-Youghal greenway and beaches at Garryvoe, Ballinwillig, and Redbarn.

Its manager of environment and planning, Shane Dineen, said the area was also due to host another Ironman competition again in 2021 after the success of the inaugural event in 2019.

“A pristine natural environment is central to the development and marketing of these experiences and is highly valued by domestic and overseas visitors,” said Mr Dineen.

Animal welfare charity Compassion in World Farming claimed “factory farming” like the proposed plant near Ballymacoda would have catastrophic results for people, animals, and the planet.

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue a ruling on the appeal by the end of August.