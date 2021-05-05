New university in midlands and mid-west as Limerick and Athlone ITs merged

The ITs in Athlone and Limerick will merge to form the third Technological University to be created since 2019, the Minister for Higher Education announced today
New university in midlands and mid-west as Limerick and Athlone ITs merged

LIT's Enterprise and Research Centre in Clonmel, Co Tipperary. File picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 09:30
Steve Neville

Munster is set to gain another university as Athlone and Limerick Institutes of Technology have been granted Technological University (TU) status.

The ITs in Athlone and Limerick will merge to form the third TU to be created since 2019, the Minister for Higher Education announced today.

It will be the fourth university in Munster after UCC, UL and Munster Technological University - which was established last January with the merger of CIT and IT Tralee.

Simon Harris said that the announcement is “another hugely important day for higher education in Ireland and, in particular, for the Midlands and Mid-West regions”.

Mr Harris said in a statement: “This new technological university designate will increase higher education access, drive enhanced regional development and increase opportunities for students, staff, business and enterprise, and local communities.” 

With Mr Harris granting the colleges TU status today, the next step will be to bring a draft order to the Houses of the Oireachtas establishing what day the new technological university will be legally established and Athlone and Limerick ITs consequentially dissolved.

Both Houses will need to approve the order.

Mr Harris said that the new TU “will now take its rightful place in the higher education landscape in the country’s heartlands”.

“The new higher education institution of increased scale and reach will benefit the students and communities of Westmeath, Limerick, Tipperary, Clare and Offaly to name but some of the counties which will be served by the new university.” 

Students graduating in the 2021-2022 academic year from Athlone and Limerick ITs will do so with university qualifications.

Read More

Mass vaccination centres could operate on a 24-hour basis — if supplies available

More in this section

Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing Major community outbreak in Nenagh blamed on 'multiple Covid-19 clusters' 
Cork gym plans to defy restrictions and open at end of May  Cork gym plans to defy restrictions and open at end of May 
'Garda' submission adds further controversy to contentious greenway upgrade in Cork 'Garda' submission adds further controversy to contentious greenway upgrade in Cork
educationcollegeuniversitylimerickathlone
New university in midlands and mid-west as Limerick and Athlone ITs merged

Kinsale Spirit Co makes history with $100k NFT sale of rare whiskey cask

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 1, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 16
  • 23
  • 26
  • 35
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices