Mass Covid-19 testing at Cork school following confirmation of 24 cases last week

Testing for staff and students at Pobalscoil na Trionóide in Youghal began this morning
Mass testing at the school will conclude on Monday evening. Picture: Pobalscoil na Trionóide/ Twitter

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 16:11
Steven Heaney

A school in Cork is carrying out mass Covid-19 testing following the confirmation of 24 cases of the virus there over the last week.

Testing for staff and students at Pobalscoil na Trionóide in Youghal began this morning at 9am and will continue until 7pm tonight.

“Full cooperation has been given by the school in assisting the public health investigation,” the HSE wrote in a letter to parents.

"Cases and close contacts identified to date have been given advice with regard to isolation or restricting movements as necessary."

Eleven initial cases at the school were reported the weekend before last, leading the school to advise its students not to attend classes on Monday, April 26.

A further 13 cases were identified in the week since. 

Gardaí in Youghal believe the cases may be linked to a recent student gathering in the area.

It is understood some older pupils at the school had attended a birthday event on the outskirts of Youghal on Saturday, April 17.

A Garda spokesperson said last week that gardaí learned "of a number of (positive) cases apparently involving the school and, from inquiries, it was deduced that the source was possibly the event held at the house".

"The circumstances of the event remain under investigation,” said the spokesperson.

In a video address to students posted to YouTube on Sunday, Pobalscoil na Trionóide principal Séamus Ó Ceallacháin urged students and staff at the school to avail of a Covid-19 test on Monday.

"We all want to keep everyone in the school community safe, we all want life to return to normal as quickly as possible and for our Leaving Certs to sit their exams in June,” he said. 

"We all have a role to play and to do this you are all invited to come for testing at the school tomorrow in an allocated slot." 

Mr Ó Ceallacháin said the Covid-19 screening in the school was “very, very important".

"Many of our school community are giving up their valuable time to make sure that we are all safe. 

"We all now have the opportunity to do it for each other,” he added.

