'Be Proud, Be Sound': Cork anti-litter campaign launched ahead of summer

Cork County Council has a new anti-litter campaign in anticipation of an increase in day trips and staycations around the county over the summer.

The campaign encourages people to "Be Proud, Be Sound" and to dispose of their litter responsibly to keep the county’s beauty spots and countryside clean.

The council says it is making "every effort" to ensure the almost 1,000 bins available at amenity areas around the county are being emptied regularly.

However, with an increase in the number of people likely to embark on trips and outdoor activities across Cork expected over the coming months, the council is expecting more waste and litter to be left on beaches and roadsides.

The "Be Proud, Be Sound" campaign asks the public to take their rubbish to the nearest bin, or to take it home and dispose of it responsibly if one cannot be found nearby.

An appeal to 'Corkness'

The campaign will feature some unique ‘Corkisms’ on new signage, which the council hopes will encourage responsible litter disposal capitalise on the "enormous sense of pride evident across Cork county".

Local businesses and communities have also been asked to join the campaign by assisting residents and visitors in keeping the county a litter-free zone.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said that, when it comes to tackling the issue of litter, it is "not just a case of putting out more bins and hoping that people will use them".

"We are asking people to treat their county like they would their own home," she said.

Mayor of County County, Mary Linehan Foley, CEO of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, and Litter Warden, Clodagh Meade at the launch of the summer campaign. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Ms Foley says she wants people to plan their trip in advance and discuss what waste is likely to be generated.

"If necessary, please bring that waste home with you, and make sure those travelling with you do the same. Where possible, recycle your waste using your domestic bin rather than mixing recyclables up with general waste," she said.

"Our council teams will be working hard to maintain public amenities, but Cork county is a big place and we need the support of the public in order to prevent the scourge of litter that has the potential to ruin the county of which we are so proud."

The council's new anti-litter campaign also signals the recommencement of Cork County Council’s Project ACT (Activating County Towns) 2021 — a continuation of the programme of activities undertaken in 2020 designed to support businesses and communities facing challenges as a result of the pandemic.

The council says it will provide further updates over the coming months on plans to support residents, businesses and visitors "in safely enjoying all that the county has to offer".