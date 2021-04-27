Barleycove beach car park plan in doubt

With Covid-19 lockdown restrictions being eased, plans to cater for an invasion of visitors to a popular West Cork beach have hit a snag.

It had been hoped to expand the public car park at the beach at Barleycove, but the area initially considered for the works falls within a special area of conservation (SAC).

Social Democrats councillor Ross O’Connell sought an update on the expansion of car parks at beaches in West Cork at the recent municipal district council meeting.

He was informed by the council’s most senior official for the area, MacDara O’Hici, that the council was looking at car park expansion at a number of beaches in the region. However, he said the council’s ecologist has said that the expansion of the local authority-owned car park at Barleycove would be into a SAC.

“There’s not much point [in seeking planning] if we’re not going to get permission because of that designation,” said Mr O’Hici.

“We will possibly have to look at land purchase [somewhere else in the vicinity] and we will explore that.”

Mr O’Connell suggested a site east of the car park could be suitable, as it would not be in a SAC.

Meanwhile, Independent councillor Paul Hayes said he had been contacted by a few people about improving accessibility at beaches for people who are mobility-impaired.

“We have a system at the Warren for booking a wheelchair buggy,” said Mr Hayes. “Can we roll out this at other beaches, or use mats which would improve access for buggies or wheelchairs?”

Mr O’Hici said mats have not been very effective, but beach buggies at the Warren were very successful.

“The difficulty is to get somebody to sign them out and in and then store them at night,” he said. “The beach guards can’t do this because they need to be on alert at all times.”

Mr O’Hici said that, at the Warren, a local group volunteered to manage it.

“If groups in other areas are willing to do it, we will explore options. We will need somewhere to store them as well,” he said.