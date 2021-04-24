Basking shark washes up on Inchydoney beach in Cork

Just days ago, aerial footage emerged of two basking sharks circling a kayaker off the west coast of Cork.

The video, taken off the Red Strand Beach, showed what has now become an all too familiar sight in Irish coastal waters as sea temperatures have started to rise.

But just over 10km away, lying prone on Inchydoney Beach is the rotting carcass of a basking shark photographed here.

It is not known if it is one of the ones that showed up nearby a few days ago, and the cause of death is also a mystery.

Basking sharks, which are the world's second-largest fish, can grow up to 40ft, although this one was around 20ft.

They feed off our coastal waters between April and August every year.

According to the Shark Trust, basking sharks easily become entangled in fishing nets and ropes.

Unless fishermen are on hand to quickly release them, they often die.

Some manage to disentangle themselves, but you can sometimes see scarring and abrasions caused by nets on their dorsal fin.