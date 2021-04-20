Watch: Incredible footage of basking sharks swimming beside kayak in West Cork this morning 

A West Cork wildlife photographer captured the magnificence of basking shark as they swam beside kayaker Peter Cleary at Red Strand this morning. In the footage a huge basking shark swims alongside the kayak, showing the immense size of the sharks.

Basking sharks with kayaker Paul Cleary this morning off Red Strand #WestCork . Best viewed in full screen. These are the 2nd largest fish on the planet. Bigger shark here is ~20ft long. #Cork #Ireland @BaskingIrish @IWDGnews @wildatlanticway @theskibeagle @CorksRedFM @Corks96FM pic.twitter.com/jSjTKy9Lu3

Dan Lettice (@intothewildireland) says that while he hasn't had the privilege of swimming with the sharks just yet, they are docile enough to make him want to.

Basking sharks are the world's second-largest fish and can be seen feeding on plankton off the Irish coast between April and August. These gentle giants can grow up to 10-12 metres and weigh up to 3-4 tonnes.

The Irish Basking Shark Network urges us swimmers, boaters and kayakers to "social distance" from the sharks so as not to scare them or disrupt their feeding pattern.